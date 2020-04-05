Watch Tom Holland Do Shirtless Spider-Man Challenge, Then Invite Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal

Might that be an off-the-cuff reminder that Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds must share a scene collectively sometime sooner or later. Who is aware of, Mysterio might nonetheless be in play in Spider-Man 3, and Peter Parker might use some assist if he will get the Sinister Six collectively. On Friday, Marvel Studios pushed again its complete movie slate, however Spider-Man 3 nonetheless seems to be to be on observe for a July 2021 launch. The manufacturing is anticipated to start in July in accordance Holland. Nonetheless, his work on Uncharted has been delayed.