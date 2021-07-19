Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High Video

Toofaan is the most recent sports activities drama directed by way of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by way of Anjum Rajabali. The movie was once collectively produced by way of Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon below the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan movie options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Toofaan film on-line streaming rights had been received by way of Amazon High Video.

The primary glance poster of this film is introduced on 30 September 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to be a profitable boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar options as a boxer and his trainer is Rawal performs. Toofaan complete film might be launched on 16 July 2021.

Watch Toofaan identify observe complete video,

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Manufacturer Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

P.S. Bharathi

Rajiv Tandon Screenplay Anjum Rajabali Style Sports activities Drama Tale Anjum Rajabali Starring Farhan Akhtar

Paresh Rawal

Isha Talwar Tune Shankar Ehsaan Loy Cinematographer Anay Goswamy Editor Namrata Rao Manufacturing Corporate ROMP Footage

Excel Leisure Unencumber date 16 July 2021 Artwork Director But to be up to date Motion But to be up to date Language Hindi

Toofaan First Glance

Toofan Film Solid

Farhan Akhtar as Alok Oberoi

Paresh Rawal as Lambodar Sandhu

Isha Talwar as Inayat Kapoor

Mrunal Thakur as TBA

Mohan Agashe as TBA

Darshan Kumaar as TBA

Supriya Pathak as TBA

Toofaan Hindi Film Teaser

Watch the terrific teaser video of Toofaan movie,

Toofaan Trailer

Watch Toofaan Amazon High Video Trailer,

Toofan Hindi Film Songs

