Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High Video

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Watch Toofaan Hindi Movie (2021) Online on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line on Amazon High Video

Toofaan is the most recent sports activities drama directed by way of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by way of Anjum Rajabali. The movie was once collectively produced by way of Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon below the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan movie options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Toofaan film on-line streaming rights had been received by way of Amazon High Video.

WATCH TOOFAN MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The primary glance poster of this film is introduced on 30 September 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to be a profitable boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar options as a boxer and his trainer is Rawal performs. Toofaan complete film might be launched on 16 July 2021.

Watch Toofaan identify observe complete video,

 

 

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Manufacturer
  • Ritesh Sidhwani
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
  • P.S. Bharathi
  • Rajiv Tandon
Screenplay Anjum Rajabali
Style Sports activities Drama
Tale Anjum Rajabali
Starring
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Paresh Rawal
  • Isha Talwar
Tune Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Cinematographer Anay Goswamy
Editor Namrata Rao
Manufacturing Corporate
  • ROMP Footage
  • Excel Leisure
Unencumber date 16 July 2021
Artwork Director But to be up to date
Motion But to be up to date
Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Toofaan First Glance

Toofan Film Solid

  • Farhan Akhtar as Alok Oberoi
  • Paresh Rawal as Lambodar Sandhu
  • Isha Talwar as Inayat Kapoor
  • Mrunal Thakur as TBA
  • Mohan Agashe as TBA
  • Darshan Kumaar as TBA
  • Supriya Pathak as TBA

Toofaan Hindi Film Teaser

Watch the terrific teaser video of Toofaan movie,

Toofaan Trailer

Watch Toofaan Amazon High Video Trailer,

Toofan Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here