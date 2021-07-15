Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High Video

Toofaan is the newest sports activities drama directed via Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written via Anjum Rajabalic. The movie used to be collectively produced via Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, PS Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon below the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan film options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie will probably be launched at once at the OTT platform. Toofaan’s on-line streaming rights were got via Amazon High Video.

The primary poster of this film used to be introduced on September 30, 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to grow to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar performs a boxer and his trainer is a trainer rawal performs. Toofaan complete film will probably be launched on July 16, 2021.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Manufacturer
  • Ritesh Sidhwanic
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
  • PS Bharathihara
  • Rajeev Tandon
State of affairs Anjum Rajabalic
Style Sports activities drama
Tale Anjum Rajabalic
Starring
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Paresh Rawal
  • Isha Talwar
Song Shankar Ehsaan Loy
cameraman Anay Goswamy
Editor Namrata Rao
Manufacturing corporate
E-newsletter date July 16, 2021
Artwork Director Nonetheless to be up to date
Motion Nonetheless to be up to date
Language Hindi

 

Toofaan first glance

Toofan film solid

  • Farhan Akhtar as Alok Oberoic
  • Paresh Rawal as Lambodar Sandhu
  • Isha Talwar as Inayat Kapoor
  • Mrunal Thakur as TBA
  • Mohan Agashe as TBA
  • Darshan Kumaar as TBA
  • Supriya Pathak as TBA

