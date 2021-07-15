Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High Video

Toofaan is the newest sports activities drama directed via Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written via Anjum Rajabalic. The movie used to be collectively produced via Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, PS Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon below the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan film options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie will probably be launched at once at the OTT platform. Toofaan’s on-line streaming rights were got via Amazon High Video.
The primary poster of this film used to be introduced on September 30, 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to grow to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar performs a boxer and his trainer is a trainer rawal performs. Toofaan complete film will probably be launched on July 16, 2021.
|Director
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|Manufacturer
|
|State of affairs
|Anjum Rajabalic
|Style
|Sports activities drama
|Tale
|Anjum Rajabalic
|Starring
|
|Song
|Shankar Ehsaan Loy
|cameraman
|Anay Goswamy
|Editor
|Namrata Rao
|Manufacturing corporate
|E-newsletter date
|July 16, 2021
|Artwork Director
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Motion
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Language
|Hindi
Toofaan first glance
Toofan film solid
- Farhan Akhtar as Alok Oberoic
- Paresh Rawal as Lambodar Sandhu
- Isha Talwar as Inayat Kapoor
- Mrunal Thakur as TBA
- Mohan Agashe as TBA
- Darshan Kumaar as TBA
- Supriya Pathak as TBA
