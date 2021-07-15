Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon High Video

Toofaan is the newest sports activities drama directed via Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written via Anjum Rajabalic. The movie used to be collectively produced via Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, PS Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon below the banner of ROMP Footage & Excel Leisure. Toofaan film options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie will probably be launched at once at the OTT platform. Toofaan’s on-line streaming rights were got via Amazon High Video.

WATCH TOOFAN MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The primary poster of this film used to be introduced on September 30, 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to grow to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar performs a boxer and his trainer is a trainer rawal performs. Toofaan complete film will probably be launched on July 16, 2021.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Manufacturer Ritesh Sidhwanic

Farhan Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

PS Bharathihara

Rajeev Tandon State of affairs Anjum Rajabalic Style Sports activities drama Tale Anjum Rajabalic Starring Farhan Akhtar

Paresh Rawal

Isha Talwar Song Shankar Ehsaan Loy cameraman Anay Goswamy Editor Namrata Rao Manufacturing corporate E-newsletter date July 16, 2021 Artwork Director Nonetheless to be up to date Motion Nonetheless to be up to date Language Hindi

Toofaan first glance

Toofan film solid

Farhan Akhtar as Alok Oberoic

Paresh Rawal as Lambodar Sandhu

Isha Talwar as Inayat Kapoor

Mrunal Thakur as TBA

Mohan Agashe as TBA

Darshan Kumaar as TBA

Supriya Pathak as TBA





Keep tuned with thenewstrace.com >for extra Information.