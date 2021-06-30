Watch Toofaan Hindi Film (2021) On-line On Amazon Top Video

Kim Diaz
Toofaan is the newest sports activities drama directed by way of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by way of Anjum Rajabali. The movie was once collectively produced by way of Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon beneath the banner of ROMP Photos & Excel Leisure. Toofaan movie options Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar within the lead roles. The movie will likely be launched without delay at the OTT platform. Toofaan film on-line streaming rights had been bought by way of Amazon Top Video.

WATCH TOOFAN MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The primary glance poster of this film is introduced on 30 September 2019. The tale of this film revolves round a person who struggles so much to be a successful boxing champion. Farhan Akhtar options as a boxer and his trainer is Rawal performs. Toofaan complete film will likely be launched on 16 July 2021.

 

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Manufacturer
  • Ritesh Sidhwani
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
  • P.S. Bharathi
  • Rajiv Tandon
Screenplay Anjum Rajabali
Style Sports activities Drama
Tale Anjum Rajabali
Starring
  • Farhan Akhtar
  • Paresh Rawal
  • Isha Talwar
Song Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Cinematographer Anay Goswamy
Editor Namrata Rao
Manufacturing Corporate
  • ROMP Photos
  • Excel Leisure
Unencumber date 16 July 2021
Artwork Director But to be up to date
Motion But to be up to date
Language Hindi

Toofaan First Glance

Toofan Hindi Movie
Toofan Hindi Film

Toofan Film Solid

Toofaan Hindi Film Teaser

Watch the terrific teaser video of Toofaan movie,

Toofaan Trailer

Watch Toofaan Amazon Top Video Trailer,

Toofan Hindi Film Songs

