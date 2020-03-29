Watch Torchwood with John Barrowman! Vote now to pick RadioTimes.com’s next watch-along

On the lookout for methods to whereas away the times of self-isolation and lockdown? A giant fan of cult Physician Who spin-offs? Properly, you’re in luck – as a result of RadioTimes.com can solely provide followers the possibility to rewatch episodes of Torchwood alongside collection star John Barrowman.

In our new RT Watchalong initiative, we’re internet hosting simultaneous on-line screenings of fan-favourite episodes of in style TV collection, with particular appearances from solid and creatives who will tweet alongside with behind-the-scenes insights earlier than becoming a member of us for a particular on-line Q&A after the episodes have concluded.

For Torchwood, meaning Captain Jack Harkness himself will likely be becoming a member of us to revisit Torchwood’s best hours, starting with our first Torchwood #RTWatch on Thursday 2nd April at 8pm BST (that’s 12pm PT and 3pm ET for US viewers) as followers world wide tune in by way of on-demand providers or DVD.

Watch the whole video for information and comply with @johnscotbarrowman on Instagram and @johnbarrowman on twitter go to the hyperlink beneath and vote for the primary episode we should always watch collectively worldwide.

We’ll have extra particulars about how to take part nearer the time, and following the episode we’ll host a stay interview with John Barrowman on our social media channels. There, you’ll be able to put all of your burning Torchwood and Physician Who questions to him, in addition to look again over the manufacturing of the episode we’ll have simply watched collectively.

However which episode will we and Mr Barrowman be revisiting? Properly, that’s up to you! Forward of the screening we’re asking followers to choose a favorite episode from every of Torchwood’s first two collection, considered one of which we’ll get followers to concurrently watch alongside with us and John on Thursday.

Following that, we’ll schedule the next episode for a later date, earlier than trying one thing very particular – a full rewatch of 2010 occasion collection Kids of Earth, throughout 5 days… similar to in 2009!

However for now, it’s time to vote for the primary episode alternative.

Outcomes will likely be revealed quickly, and for those who want a fast reminder of what occurred in each episode, try our information beneath:

Collection one

The whole lot Adjustments

BBC

PC Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) will get caught up on this planet of shady particular ops unit Torchwood when unusual alien exercise comes to Cardiff. However who’s Captain jack Harkness? (John Barrowman)

Day One

Gwen’s first day will get off to a nasty begin when she unleashes an alien intercourse gasoline on the inhabitants. However her new strategy to Torchwood’s work may change all the things…

Ghost Machine

The Torchwood group are haunted by traumatic recollections of the previous thanks to an odd new artefact, main Owen (Burn Gorman) to flip vigilante.

Cyberwoman

The darkish secret of “workplace boy” Ianto (Gareth David-Lloyd) is revealed when his partially Cyber-converted girlfriend wakes up within the basement. Quickly, Torchwood Three are in a battle for his or her lives.

Small Worlds

Gwen learns extra about Jack’s previous when an previous flame pushes their consideration onto the exercise of real-life fairies. However these brutal elemental creatures aren’t fairly the cheery characters you would possibly count on…

Countrycide

In one of many collection’ darkest episodes, group Torchwood head to the countryside to examine a collection of grisly murders, solely to discover themselves on the menu.

Greeks Bearing Presents

Tech-expert Toshiko (Naoko Mori) is seduced by a strong alien and a telepathic necklace, main her to a surprising betrayal.

They Hold Killing Suzie

Deceased Torchwood member Suzie Costello (Indira Varma) is again from the useless, with a horrible scheme to carry on residing. And Gwen won’t survive the expertise.

Random Sneakers

A deceased younger man finds himself haunting Gwen Cooper as she investigates his homicide. However why can’t Eugene keep in mind what occurred to him? And the way has he stayed round anyway?

Out of Time

A quieter episode noticed three 1950s travellers by accident transported to the 21st Century by way of the Rift, the place their struggles to adapt to their new life made for one of many extra emotional episodes.

Fight

Confronted with his demons, Owen will get drawn right into a weird subculture of alien cage fights – aka Weevil Combat Membership – in an episode written by former Physician Who companion Noel Clarke.

Captain Jack Harkness

Certainly one of Torchwood’s most critically-acclaimed episodes sees Jack and Tosh despatched again in time to the 1940s, the place Jack meets the person he stole his title from – however as darkness gathers, the remainder of the Torchwood group struggle to carry them again once more.

Finish of Days

The immortal Captain Jack takes on loss of life itself within the collection finale, within the type of large alien monster Abaddon the destroyer. And if that wasn’t sufficient, the episode’s cliffhanger was a highpoint for keen Physician Who followers.

Collection two

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

After leaving them behind to reunite with the Physician, Jack rejoined Torchwood on this episode solely to be confronted with his darkish double: James Marsters’ fellow ex-Time Agent Captain John Hart.

Sleeper

Alien sleeper brokers residing undercover in Cardiff start to activate, leaving Jack and the group with a tricky determination – kill them now and homicide their human personalities, or danger them taking on the world?

To The Final Man

A budding romance blooms between a cryogenically frozen World Struggle One soldier referred to as Tommy and Tosh when he’s defrosted for his annual checkup. However when time distortions start to seep by way of from 1918, Tommy’s quantity could also be up in spite of everything.

Meat

Gwen’s long-suffering fiancé Rhys (Kai Owen) lastly learns the reality about Torchwood when he will get caught up in an alien meat-packing conspiracy. That includes the (bodily) greatest Whoniverse alien on the time…

Adam

A being named Adam edits himself into the group’s recollections, reworking Owen right into a timid nerd, giving Tosh new confidence and convincing Ianto that he’s a bloodthirsty assassin whereas additionally providing glimpses of Jack’s mysterious previous.

Reset

Within the Physician Who crossover followers had lengthy been ready for, Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones made her means into the Torchwood world, serving to to infiltrate a sinister medical trial. However on the finish of the episode there was a lethal final result for Owen.

Lifeless Man Strolling

One other Resurrection Gauntlet brings Owen again to life, but additionally summons Dying himself because the group rally to defend the residing in any respect prices.

A Day within the Dying

Newly-zombified Owen struggles to adapt to his standing, inflicting discord throughout the Hub. However quickly, solely he has the abilities (and lack of physique warmth) wanted for a daring heist.

One thing Borrowed

Torchwood’s most overtly comedian episode sees Gwen and Rhys’ nuptials interrupted when the bride is impregnated by an alien, and the friends focused by vicious extraterrestrials.

From Out of the Rain

A circus troop led by the Ghostmaker (Julian Bleach, later Davros in Physician Who) escape from an previous celluloid movie, and set about stealing the “final breath” of Cardiff residents to create a brand new viewers.

Adrift

A missing-persons case circles again to Torchwood when Gwen learns a darkish fact concerning the space-time Rift in Cardiff – typically, it picks individuals up in addition to dropping aliens off. And once they return, these individuals aren’t the identical…

Fragments

Caught in a collapsing constructing, the group flash again to how they have been every recruited to Torchwood with tales of devastating loss, industrial espionage and pterodactyl searching. And once they’re free, they have to face a well-known face…

Exit Wounds

The Torchwood group is separated and beneath assault on this action-packed finale, with Jack buried alive within the distant previous whereas his twisted brother Gray and Captain John Hart wage lethal harm on present-day Cardiff. And this time, not everybody survives…

