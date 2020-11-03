General News

Watch Tracy Chapman Sing 'Talkin' Bout a Revolution' on Election Eve

November 3, 2020
2 Min Read

In 1988, the yr Tracy Chapman unexpectedly took the world by storm, the presidential matchup was between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis, however the sentiments expressed in her music “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” are, if something, much more poignant immediately, 32 years later.

Chapman was clearly conscious of that context when she carried out that music on “Late Night time with Seth Meyers” on Monday evening, the eve of essentially the most galvanizing election in latest reminiscence. Certainly, she concludes the music by saying “Go vote,” after which stepping apart to disclose a signal studying “Vote” behind her.

“That is crucial election of our lifetime,” Chapman mentioned in a assertion. “It’s crucial that everybody vote to revive our democracy.”

“I’ve all the time thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your coronary heart,” Meyers mentioned.  “I’m so honored and excited to have her on the present.  She’s residing proof you may be a nice artist whereas additionally talking out for what you consider in.”

The music’s lyrics learn partly:

“It appears like a whisper
Poor individuals gonna stand up
And get their share
Poor individuals gonna stand up
And take what’s theirs

Don’t you realize
You higher run,
Oh I mentioned you higher run,

‘Trigger lastly the tables are beginning to flip.”

Whereas the socially acutely aware songs on Chapman’s self-titled 1988 album made her into a celebrity, profitable three Grammys and performing with artists like Sting and Peter Gabriel on an Amnesty Worldwide tour and Nelson Mandela’s 70 th birthday live performance, she by no means appeared fully comfy with the worldwide highlight and settled into a calmer profession, persevering with to carry out, launch albums and undertake social work in a lower-key method. Her most up-to-date album, “Our Vibrant Future,” was launched in 2008.

The “Meyers” efficiency marked Chapman’s first main tv efficiency since her spot on the ultimate season of “The Late Present With David Letterman” in 2015.

 

 

 

