Watch Trailer for Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries ‘Supervillain’

Showtime has unveiled the primary trailer for its forthcoming docu-series “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which particulars the controversial rapper’s “epic rise to notoriety and spectacular fall to convicted legal.” The collection premieres on Sunday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will debut on-air each Sunday via March 7, whereas the whole collection will launch for on-demand streaming or obtain on Showtime and throughout all associate platforms on February 21.

In line with the announcement, within the three-part collection, director Karam Gill (“Ice Chilly,” “G-Funk”) “examines manufactured movie star via the lens of 6ix9ine’s controversial artistry, private demons and mastery of social media, as a mirrored image of our occasions and the complicity of tradition right this moment.”

The Brooklyn-born 6ix9ine, in fact, had a quick rise to hip-hop stardom, amplified by his epic trolling on social media, that was marred by gang involvement that he later claimed was a part of his act — though the gang he was concerned with clearly thought in any other case and allegedly kidnapped and robbed him. By cooperating with police and testifying towards the gangmembers, 6ix9ine was in a position to get his sentence diminished — and finally was launched early final spring resulting from coronavirus issues. He went on to launch a collection of splashy singles and a brand new album, though the chart and media curiosity in them waned with every launch.

The collection options an “unique post-prison interview” with 6ix9ine following his launch final yr.

The collection is narrated by Giancarlo Esposito (“Higher Name Saul,” “The Mandalorian”) and produced by Think about Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer govt produces with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Think about Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, journalist Stephen Witt and Peter J. Scalettar.

Watch the trailer beneath.