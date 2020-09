TREASURE has made a speedy comeback!

On September 18 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched their second single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO” together with the music video for the title observe.

“I LOVE YOU” is a dynamic dance pop tune that instantly expresses love for somebody. R.Tee composed the tune and in addition wrote lyrics together with members Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto.

Try the music video beneath: