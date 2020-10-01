Watch: TREASURE Covers BLACKPINK, Takes On 2x Speed Dance Problem, And More On “Weekly Idol”

TREASURE made their first post-debut selection present look on “Weekly Idol”!

After debuting on August 7 with “BOY,” TREASURE made their first-ever selection present look on the September 30 broadcast of “Weekly Idol.” The group first participated within the “Discover Your Treasure” phase the place they defined their varied nicknames and confirmed off hidden abilities.

TREASURE most lately made a comeback with their second single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO” on September 18. They’re presently selling their title observe “I LOVE YOU” which has gone to prime iTunes charts all around the globe.

Concerning the observe, Choi Hyun Suk shared, “It’s a tune that’s an extension of our debut observe ‘BOY.’ It captures the emotional rollercoaster that intense love takes you on.”

Try their efficiency of “I LOVE YOU” under!

Within the subsequent phase, the group pinpointed which member most closely fits a given sentence. When requested who’s been of essentially the most energy to them, Doyoung expressed his admiration for Choi Hyun Suk. He defined, “We lived in the identical neighbourhood in elementary and center faculty, so he’s been going round with me ever since then. If I fell asleep on the bus or the subway, he would wake me up. He’s a hyung who was of a number of energy to me once we had been trainees.”

Choi Hyun Suk responded, “We turned trainees collectively, lived in the identical neighbourhood, went to the identical faculty, and had rather a lot in widespread. That’s why I believe I took care of him effectively.”

When requested which member helps their cuteness shine, Mashiho picked Jihoon. He shared, “He tells me I’m cute typically.” Jihoon commented, “Once we’re in our dorm, he’ll order meals and simply be dwelling his life, however even the best way he walks is cute.”

After, the group impressed the MCs with their double velocity dance problem!

To have a good time their first-ever selection present look, TREASURE placed on a particular cowl efficiency of BLACKPINK‘s “How You Like That.”

On the finish of the printed, the group gave a heartfelt farewell to viewers, saying, “Thanks to our TREASURE MAKER [Treasure’s fans] who’re with us at any time when and wherever we go. Please give numerous like to ‘I LOVE YOU.’ To the representatives of ‘Weekly Idol,’ thanks a lot for inviting TREASURE. We are going to repay all of your love with good music.”

Watch “Weekly Idol” under!

