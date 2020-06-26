Watch: TREASURE Explodes With Intense Energy In Powerful New Dance Video

TREASURE has dropped a brand new dance efficiency video!

On June 25, TREASURE showcased their highly effective dancing to the music “Wild for the Evening” by A$AP Rocky. With excessive vitality, TREASURE exudes charisma as they carry out completely in sync to the quick beat. In addition to incorporating thrilling formations and dance strikes, the video additionally captures the members’ teamwork and dance expertise.

Watch the charming dance video under!

TREASURE is at the moment scheduled to make their highly-anticipated debut in July. Just lately, TREASURE’s Bang Ye Dam launched his solo title observe “WAYO.”