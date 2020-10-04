Watch: TREASURE Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Wild In Fun MV For “B.L.T (Bling Like This)”

TREASURE is again with an entertaining new music video!

On October 4, YG Leisure’s rookie boy group dropped a enjoyable “selfie model” music video for “B.L.T (Bling Like This),” the B-side off of their newest single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER TWO.” The tune options lyrics penned by members Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto.

In distinction to their tightly choreographed title monitor “I LOVE YOU,” TREASURE’s new music video for “B.L.T (Bling Like This)” provides the group an opportunity to let unfastened and freely exhibit their goofy facet.

Try TREASURE’s smile-inducing music video for “B.L.T (Bling Like This)” beneath!