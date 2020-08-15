Watch: TREASURE Shows Off Their Fun Side In MV For “Come To Me” From Debut Single

Rookie group TREASURE is displaying their enjoyable facet in a brand new music video!

On August 15, TREASURE launched a “selfie model” music video of “Come To Me,” the second tune from their debut single “BOY.” The tune has lyrics that members Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto participated in writing, asking for forgiveness and for the opposite individual to come back again to them.

The music video exhibits a distinct facet of TREASURE from the charisma they confirmed of their debut title observe “BOY.” The music video is ready up like a pc desktop and options varied video clips of the members dancing, singing alongside to the tune, and simply having enjoyable.

Try the video under!