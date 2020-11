TREASURE is again with new music!

On November 6 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched their new single album “THE FIRST STEP : CHAPTER THREE” together with the music video for the title observe.

“MMM” is a robust hybrid entice style track composed by FUTURE BOUNCE, AFTRSHOK, and extra, lyrics by GODOK, and rap making by members Choi Hyun Suk, Haruto, and Yoshi.

Take a look at the music video under: