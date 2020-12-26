Watch: TREASURE Sums Up The Year’s Biggest Dance Trends In Fun 2020 Dance Challenge Compilation Video

TREASURE wrapped up the yr in model!

On December 26, the YG Leisure rookies launched a enjoyable “2020 Dance Challenge Hits Compilation” video through which they tackle among the hottest dance developments of the previous yr.

In addition to a couple viral Ok-pop hits that impressed well-known dance challenges this yr—Block B’s Zico’s “Any Music,” Rain’s “Gang,” and their labelmate BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That“—the TREASURE members additionally showcase their strikes to Bruno Mars’ “Treasure,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now,” Justin Bieber’s “Yummy,” Saweetie’s “Faucet In,” BENEE’s “Supalonely” (that includes Gus Dapperton), Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s “Savage Love,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” and Conkarah’s “Banana” (that includes Shaggy).

Which of those dance challenges is your fave? Take a look at TREASURE’s new dance problem compilation video beneath, and share your ideas with us within the feedback!