Watch: TREASURE Visits Bang Ye Dam On Set Of “WAYO” Music Video To Cheer Him On

TREASURE went to go cheer on member Bang Ye Dam on the set of his “WAYO” music video!

On June 11, TREASURE uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of Bang Ye Dam’s “WAYO” music video set that includes a Q&A with all of the members. As “WAYO” means “why” in Korean, all the questions strategically begin with “why.”

Members Jihoon, Asahi, Yoon Jaehyuk, and Park Jeongwoo are requested why they’re on set, to which they reply in unison, “Loyalty!”

The following query is for Junkyu, who’s requested, “Why does one should hearken to ‘WAYO?’” He solutions, “First off, he’s God Ye Dam, not Bang Ye Dam. You’ll have the ability to hear his one-of-a-kind voice, so don’t miss out on this chance and hearken to it.”

The Q&A continues with the opposite members till Bang Ye Dam is noticed sitting with Asahi. They two are requested, “Why are Ye Dam and Asahi awkward?” They maintain fingers to dispel such assumptions and adorably remark, “We’re actually not awkward.”

Later, the members are requested to specific “WAYO” as a dance transfer. Mashiho adorably makes a “query mark” dance, which the TREASURE members all hilariously collect to carry out.

Yoshi, Junkyu, and Jihoon swap roles and determine to interview Bang Ye Dam as an alternative. For the member he suits properly with, Bang Ye Dam picks Jihoon as a result of they’ve the identical humorousness. Subsequent, he’s requested, “Why does Bang Ye Dam want TREASURE?” Bang Ye Dam impresses his members by sharing, “I’m an solely baby. If you concentrate on it, I’ve 12 brothers now, together with myself. They’re my help and the fence that I can not escape.”

After ending filming, Bang Ye Dam feedback, “I don’t have numerous expertise being mad so it was barely unfamiliar however I nonetheless felt refreshed and relieved. It was fascinating that I might specific all the pieces and I loved it. Since I labored exhausting whereas filming, please watch it tons.”

Watch TREASURE’s full Q&A and behind-the-scenes with English subtitles under!

TREASURE is ready to make their official debut this July. Even earlier than TREASURE’s debut, “WAYO,” which dropped on June 5, topped iTunes charts throughout the globe.

