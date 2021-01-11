Watch: TREASURE Wants You To Smile In Whimsical And Hopeful “MY TREASURE” Comeback MV

TREASURE has dropped their first full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” together with a music video for the title monitor “MY TREASURE”!

“MY TREASURE” consists by FUTURE BOUNCE, AFTRSHOK, GEIST WAY, CSCS, H.Kenneth, and pollock, whereas the lyrics had been written by BIGTONE, Min Yeon Jae, and members Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto. In the monitor, TREASURE sings a hopeful message that brightens up the starting of 2021. Their younger voices mix with the string and brass sounds to create a track that brings heat power to the listener.

Watch the intense music video beneath!