General News

Watch: TREASURE Wants You To Smile In Whimsical And Hopeful “MY TREASURE” Comeback MV

January 11, 2021
1 Min Read

TREASURE has dropped their first full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” together with a music video for the title monitor “MY TREASURE”!

“MY TREASURE” consists by FUTURE BOUNCE, AFTRSHOK, GEIST WAY, CSCS, H.Kenneth, and pollock, whereas the lyrics had been written by BIGTONE, Min Yeon Jae, and members Choi Hyun Suk, Yoshi, and Haruto. In the monitor, TREASURE sings a hopeful message that brightens up the starting of 2021. Their younger voices mix with the string and brass sounds to create a track that brings heat power to the listener.

Watch the intense music video beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.