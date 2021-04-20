Watch: TREASURE’s Jihoon and Jeongwoo Bring Their Youthful Passion To “Amazing Saturday” Preview

TREASURE’s Jihoon and Jeongwoo are rising on next week’s episode of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

The TREASURE members show up on set ready to dance, host, and charm their way into the cast and audience’s hearts. Jihoon soon shows his prowess at identifying lyrics because of his current experience as an MC on “Inkigayo” and SHINee’s Key exclaims, “I wish I could do that again!”

Jeongwoo also shows his overflowing passion as the youngest person there (the cast members are shocked to hear he was born in 2004) and promises to do well. Hanhae and Nucksal become his wholehearted fans, exclaiming whatever he says has to be right.

This episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on April 24 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Check out the preview below!