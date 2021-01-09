Watch: “True Magnificence” Actors Sweetly Praise Each Other While Filming Outdoor Scenes

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

This new making-of video was carried out within the format of a vlog by Kang Min Ah, the actress who performs the pleasant and energetic Choi Soo Ah within the drama. She mentions they’re capturing the sector journey scene and movies varied behind-the-scene moments of the solid on set.

Kang Min Ah decides to begin a relay of compliments the place every actor has to reward one other actor. Moon Ga Younger is the primary one up, and he or she has to reward Park Yoo Na. Moon Ga Younger doesn’t hesitate to say, “There are such a lot of issues to go with about her. First off, she’s very thoughtful and vibrant. She has a robust sense of accountability, too, so she by no means lets anybody know she’s drained.” Kang Min Ah wonders if she’s praising Park Yoo Na or her character Kang Soo Jin, and Moon Ga Younger replies they’re each the identical individual.

Subsequent, Park Yoo Na praises Hwang In Yeop. First off, she thanks him for taking excellent care of everybody. Then she praises him for being thoughtful to everybody and making them chuckle lots.

Kang Min Ah goes to Hwang In Yeop subsequent and provides him the mission of praising Lee Il Joon. Hwang In Yeop feedback, “He has such vibrant vitality that you simply simply get comfortable by being subsequent to him. He at all times makes the environment brighter. Even now he’s having a great time with everybody over there.”

The ultimate individual Kang Min Ah interviews is ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Cha Eun Woo wonders who complimented him, however Kang Min Ah refuses to inform him. He covers up the digicam and persistently questions who praised him. She doesn’t spill the key although and provides him the mission of praising Moon Ga Younger. Cha Eun Woo says, “She has to undergo a variety of difficulties, like displaying the perimeters of herself with and with out make-up and doing varied motion scenes. Nevertheless, she at all times does her finest, and it motivates me to work more durable.”

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“True Magnificence” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, meet up with the sequence right here:

Watch Now