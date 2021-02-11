Watch: “True Magnificence” Cast Have Fun Together Until The End In Behind-The-Scenes Look At Final Episode

tvN has launched the behind-the-scenes clip from the ultimate episode of “True Magnificence”!

The video begins with Moon Ga Younger (Lim Ju Gyeong) and Cha Eun Woo (Lee Su Ho) on a date. As Moon Ga Younger tries to paint his brows, Cha Eun Woo retains teasing her by quirking his eyebrow. This scene is adopted by Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop (Han Search engine optimization Jun) going out ingesting collectively, the place Cha Eun Woo requests one other bottle of soju to make his drunk scene extra plausible. (The “alcohol” within the soju glasses is definitely simply water.)

Lim Ju Gyeong exhibits as much as tow a drunk Su Ho again residence and Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo have enjoyable with Kang Min Ah (Choi Soo Ah) and Lee Il Joon (Yoo Tae Hoon), who present cute chemistry as they improvise strains and tease one another about their characters’ emotions. Cha Eun Woo is additionally teased mercilessly for his cute antics whereas performing drunk.

Later, Park Yoo Na (Kang Soo Jin) joins the 4 of them in one other scene, and Kang Min Ah scolds her and Lee Il Jun for getting the characters’ names and the actors’ names combined up. Kang Min Ah remarks that she doesn’t really feel like she’s imagined to be 21 years outdated now (within the drama) and Moon Ga Younger teases Cha Eun Woo, “It should really feel good to obtain a lot consideration from three girls like this.” In the meantime, Hwang In Yeop rehearses his character’s efficiency scene, exchanging ideas with the director previous to filming.

The second half of the video exhibits Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo bickering backwards and forwards on the amusement park and on a studying date, solely getting critical when it’s time to rehearse how they’ll lie in one another’s arms or kiss.

Take a look at the video under!

“True Magnificence” aired its last episode on February 4.

Watch “True Magnificence” under!

Watch Now