Watch: “True Magnificence” Cast Shares Memorable Moments And Thoughts On The Drama Ending

The “True Magnificence” forged appears to be like again on filming the present in a brand new making-of video!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears to be like. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a well-liked pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by love. Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine marketing Jun, who seems rebellious however has a surprisingly heat coronary heart. The drama wrapped up with its finale on February 4.

A latest behind-the-scenes video from their ultimate shoots reveals enjoyable moments between the forged and options interviews with the actors. When requested for her ideas on the top of filming, Moon Ga Younger shares, “We’ve been filming with no break for nearly seven months, in order that may be why it hasn’t hit me but. It was at all times the identical with different initiatives too, however with ‘True Magnificence’ particularly, it grew to become my every day routine.”

The forged can be requested to share any memorable moments or issues they’re unhappy about. Moon Ga Younger shares that she remembers the individuals, saying that it was a pleasure to have the ability to meet such nice co-stars.

Cha Eun Woo feedback, “I believe we filmed for about six months, and there was nearly a yr of fascinated with and making ready for this challenge. As I see every particular person end their filming, I really feel unhappy partly, however then again I realized lots and had a lot enjoyable whereas filming, so I’ve combined feelings.”

Cha Eun Woo describes how there was an awesome and thrilling vitality once they had been filming the marriage scene, as all of the forged was of an analogous age and was having enjoyable collectively. He provides, “I keep in mind the ‘Ottoke music’ too and the scene along with his father the place he lets out all of the issues he’d been conserving pent up inside.” He additionally mentions that he remembers all of the scenes with Lim Ju Gyeong.

On the set of his personal ultimate filming, Hwang In Yeob feedback with a smile, “It’s nearly the top. I really feel unusual.”

“I’ve acquired a lot undeserved love that I by no means anticipated, so I’m nonetheless a bit surprised and actually amazed,” he says in his interview. “I used to be so pleased as Search engine marketing Jun for the six to seven months of filming, and I used to be actually grateful to have the ability to play him. It’s now come time for me to let go of Search engine marketing Jun, however I believe I received’t find a way to take action for a really very long time.”

“I keep in mind all of the workers who labored so onerous throughout filming and all the stunning forged members,” he says, thanking everybody for his or her work.

Park Yoo Na, who performed Kang Su Jin within the present, says, “Our first filming feels prefer it was a pair days in the past, however now it’s already airing and coming to an finish. I’ve combined feelings about that whereas additionally feeling good, and it’s bringing again quite a lot of previous recollections.” She shares that the teamwork between all of the forged was nice, with everybody additionally joking round collectively.

Im Se Mi took the position of Lim Ju Gyeong’s older sister Lim Hee Gyeong, whereas Oh Eui Sik performed Ju Gyeong’s instructor Han Joon Woo, and the 2 actors created a romance that was beloved by viewers.

“As at all times, it feels a bit unhappy, on the identical time I’m feeling good,” says Im Se Mi. Oh Eui Sik shares, “I additionally really feel a bit unhappy, and possibly it’s as a result of I performed a instructor, however seeing the scholars like this makes me really feel just a little unusual,” and so they speak about being moved whereas watching the scenes of the scholars graduating. Im Se Mi speaks about how she was pleased to movie with Oh Eui Sik and likewise says that she was notably pleased when filming the scenes starring Lim Ju Gyeong’s household.

Kim Min Ki performed Lim Ju Gyeong’s youthful brother Lim Ju Younger. He shares that he skilled quite a lot of nice issues whereas filming and was very pleased. “It nonetheless hasn’t hit me that we received’t see one another now,” he says. “Whereas I do really feel relieved partly, I additionally really feel unhappy.”

Kang Min Ah took the position of Choi Su A within the drama, and she or he additionally shares that it didn’t really feel actual but that the present was coming to an finish. “I believe because the classmates all get collectively for the primary time shortly, we’ll be capable of wrap up filming collectively whereas feeling excited and pleased, so I really feel good proper now.”

On a memorable second from filming, Kang Min Ah describes pleased occasions spent filming with Moon Ga Younger and Park Yoo Na because the trio of associates early on of their drama shoot.

Lee Il Joon performed Yoo Tae Hoon within the present, whereas Lee Sang Jin took the position of Ahn Hyun Gyu. “I really feel like I acquired love that I didn’t deserve, so I’m very grateful, and in the meantime I’m unhappy as a result of I believe I ought to have accomplished higher however wasn’t capable of,” says Lee Il Joon. Lee Sang Jin shares, “I used to be so pleased over these few months and it might be nice if it by no means ended.”

Lee Il Joon additionally speaks about how he was helped lots by Kang Min Ah throughout filming. “I are usually shy, so I used to be cautious along with her at first, however she took such excellent care of me. So I’m very grateful for her,” he says.

The forged goes on to share their gratitude for all of the love and help they’ve acquired. Watch the video under!

