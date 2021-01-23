Watch: “True Magnificence” Cast Shows Off Adorable Chemistry And Realistic Friendship On Drama Set

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has shared a brand new video of the actors on set!

Within the clip, the actors showcase their sensible friendship and ask one another numerous questions in regards to the drama.

First off, Lee Il Joon data ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and says, “Throughout break time, Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo’s character) is enjoying along with his cellular phone.” Cha Eun Woo shyly smiles on the digicam and greets the viewers with a wave. Lee Il Joon feedback, “Su Ho is handsome as we speak too.”

Afterward, Lee Il Joon asks Lee Sang Jin who he wish to get near, and Lee Sang Jin chooses Han Search engine marketing Jun (performed by Hwang In Yeob). He defined, “To start with, Search engine marketing Jun is basically good at taking good care of others. I wish to get nearer to him and really feel his heat.” Lee Il Joon jokes, “So no Su Ho, huh?” Lee Sang Jin is fast to answer, “I like Su Ho. Su Ho is nice.”

Kang Min Ah and Park Yoo Na joins them, they usually discuss about their first impression of one another. Park Yoo Na candidly says, “I assumed Lee Il Joon was a very quiet particular person. I assumed he could be no enjoyable in any respect.” Lee Il Joon questions what he’s like in actual life, and Park Yoo Na replies, “You’re humorous, and typically, you make hilarious jokes. You’re very nice too.”

Lee Il Joon then shares his first impression of Kang Min Ah, saying, “I first noticed her on the script studying, and I assumed she was type of scary.” She asks him what he thinks of her now, and he holds up a thumb. The ladies joke he’s simply doing that as a result of he has nothing else to say, and he shortly feedback, “She’s enjoyable, vibrant, and good. She’s the perfect companion.”

When Moon Ga Younger seems, they cheer for her, and Kang Min Ah reveals she purchased pizza for them. Moon Ga Younger greets the digicam and explains, “My followers purchased it for us. Thanks.” She is requested to choose her favourite scene, and she or he says it’s when Yoo Tae Hoon (Lee Il Joon’s character) and Ahn Hyun Kyu (Lee Sang Jin’s character) raps collectively.

Subsequent, Lee Il Joon interviews Hwang In Yeob and asks him about his first impression of Cha Eun Woo. Hwang In Yeob says, “He’s so good-looking. He’s very manly, however he’s additionally tender, and he has versatile uprightness. He’s excellent.” Lee Il Joon jokingly asks if he’s in love with him, and Hwang In Yeob replies, “No, as a result of I like Ju Gyeong.”

Whereas speaking in regards to the funniest scenes, Lee Il Joon mentions the scene the place Hwang In Yeob dances to “Okey Dokey” by WINNER’s Music Mino and Zico. Hwang In Yeob shares, “I personally selected the track, and I made up the dance myself.” Then he provides, “I hope everybody likes it.”

Out of nowhere, Lee Sang Jin asks if he can wash his garments on Hwang In Yeob’s abs, making the boys crack up. When requested if he washes his personal garments on his abs at house, Hwang In Yeob quips, “After all.”

Try the enjoyable making-of video beneath!

Watch “True Magnificence” on Viki:

Watch Now