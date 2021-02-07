Watch: “True Magnificence” Cast Take Viewers Behind The Scenes Of Im Se Mi And Oh Eui Sik’s Wedding

tvN’s “True Magnificence” shared a behind-the-scenes clip from Im Se Mi and Oh Eui Sik’s marriage ceremony scene in episode 16!

The video opens with Im Se Mi with Oh Eui Sik introducing their characters’ couple identify as “strawberry and grapefruit.” (Strawberry is Lim Hee Kyung, performed by Im Se Mi, and grapefruit is Han Joon Woo, performed by Oh Eui Sik.) Moon Ga Younger, who performs Hee Kyung’s youthful sister, Lim Ju Gyeong, says, “At present’s my sister’s massive day!” She says that she is in command of her sister’s make-up and guarantees a pleasant coral shade to match her easy marriage ceremony robe.

The digicam strikes to the actors who play Lim Ju Gyeong and Lim Hee Kyung’s mother and father, Park Ho San and Jang Hye Jin. Park Ho San is sporting a cute gel eye masks and when requested concerning the motive, responds, “I want to regulate the swelling as a result of I cried a lot at my daughter’s marriage ceremony.” Im Se Mi asks if he’ll have the ability to marry off his second daughter and he says, “Of course not.” In distinction, Jang Hye Jin says that she feels relieved to see her daughter’s marriage ceremony. When Moon Ga Younger asks, “Can I get married too?”, Jang Hye Jin responds wittily, “Sure, hurry up [and get married].”

Later, Moon Ga Younger and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo (Lee Su Ho) are interviewed by the newlyweds. Each of them touch upon the bride and groom’s unpredictable “horny” dance in the course of the marriage ceremony and each joke that their characters may even get married quickly. Later, the 2 actors do the greetings to the in-laws on behalf of Im Se Mi and Oh Eui Sik, prompting Im Se Mi to comment, “Had been you training in your personal marriage ceremony?” There are additionally some enjoyable behind-the-scenes clips of the group dancing scenes.

Hwang In Yeop (Han Search engine marketing Jun) reveals up close to the tip of the video and receives a lot love from the actors enjoying Lim Ju Gyeong’s household. Im Se Mi then congratulates him on his debut (within the drama) as a singer.

Take a look at the clip under!

Watch “True Magnificence” under!

Watch Now