Watch: “True Magnificence” Cast Tests Out Their Chemistry On First Day Of Filming

The solid members of “True Magnificence” are off to a fantastic begin!

On November 22, tvN’s upcoming drama “True Magnificence” launched the primary batch of behind-the-scenes moments from their first day of filming.

The video begins with a brief video collage introducing all of the characters together with Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), Han Search engine marketing Jun (Hwang In Yeob), and extra. It previews that the sequence can be a heartwarming story for viewers to take pleasure in in the course of the winter.

Every of the actors sit down for a fast interview, describing their ideas about being on set for the primary time with each other. Moon Ga Younger is the primary to remark, and he or she says, “Every little thing went higher than what I hoped for. In the present day has made me extra excited for the times to return.” The subsequent to remark is Cha Eun Woo, who says, “I used to be nervous but additionally felt snug on the identical time. I had been operating issues via my thoughts a lot that when it lastly occurred, it simply felt like all the things was falling into place.”

Hwang In Yeob stated, “I had a lot enjoyable filming and am trying ahead to all the things forward of us.” Park Yoo Na, who can be taking part in the function Kang Su Jin, acknowledged, “I used to be anxious about how issues will go because it’s our first time on the set collectively. However I believe I did a great job with out getting too nervous, so I’m happy with myself.”

The solid members unanimously agreed that their chemistry was actually good. Moon Ga Younger commented, “It’s all of our first instances working collectively. However we get alongside so effectively that we even tried to throw in some ad-libs.” Each Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob added that the solid members have good chemistry, with Cha Eun Woo stating, “We took lots of time working towards our strains collectively beforehand, so it got here collectively rather well when the time got here to truly movie.”

The video ends with a clip of Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo getting ready for an upcoming scene within the college hallway. Moon Ga Younger commends him for being so good at speaking to the digicam casually, and he gives her to attempt it for herself. They joke backwards and forwards in a candy method that raises anticipation for his or her onscreen romance.

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes enjoyable right here!

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now