Watch: tvN Releases Chilling Teaser For 2nd Season Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

tvN has launched the primary teaser for the highly-anticipated second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques”!

The primary season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” aired in 2017 and instructed the story of impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) and warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) as they teamed as much as catch a serial killer and expose corruption inside the prosecutor’s workplace.

The collection acquired reward for being a groundbreaking drama in its style, and in September 2019 it was confirmed {that a} second season was within the works. The second season will see the return of Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona, in addition to new solid members corresponding to Choi Moo Sung and Jeon Hye Jin.

The teaser begins inside a automobile because it navigates its means by way of the fog on a darkish night time. Amidst the eerie music, the textual content that reads “Those that need silence” and “Everyone seems to be an confederate” provides to the foreboding ambiance. The teaser ends because the automobile slowly approaches an indication on the street.

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” is ready to be the follow-up drama to “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and can premiere in August.

Watch the teaser under!

