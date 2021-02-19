Watch: TVXQ Leads The Way To The Crown In Teaser For “Kingdom” + Premiere Date Confirmed

“Kingdom” has launched the following teaser that includes its MCs TVXQ!

The upcoming Mnet present is the male model of the competitors program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who have been the ultimate winners on the preliminary present “Street to Kingdom,” can be competing on “Kingdom” together with Stray Youngsters, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, iKON, and SF9.

The new teaser opens with the “Kingdom” emblem and goes on to indicate portraits of the six teams which can be set to compete. The shot zooms out to indicate all six of them lined up in a darkish exhibit.

Then, a lightweight shines on TVXQ’s Yunho and a second on Changmin. The two are standing behind frames positioned at reverse ends of the exhibit. They face each other and stroll in the direction of the middle whereas saying, “The legend isn’t but over. That is the prelude to an awesome epic.”

As soon as they meet within the center, they flip and stroll in the direction of the digicam within the path of a throne sitting atop an altar. They proceed, “People who endure the load of the crown can be recorded down in historical past. A brand new legend begins.”

The Introduction Stage for “Kingdom” can be streamed dwell through the Mnet Okay-pop YouTube channel on February 23 at 8 p.m. KST, and voting will happen on the Whosfan cellular software.

The present will formally kick off with its premiere on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST and air each Thursday.

Watch the brand new teaser beneath: