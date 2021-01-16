Watch: TVXQ’s Yunho And DinDin Show Off Their Signature Passion In Fun “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

After taking JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” by storm, TVXQ’s Yunho and DinDin are heading to tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday” subsequent!

On January 16, “Wonderful Saturday” aired a preview of its upcoming episode that includes Yunho and DinDin as friends. The clip begins with host Increase introducing the 2 friends by saying, “Passion. These two individuals might be summed up by simply that one phrase.”

After introducing themselves, Yunho pledges to maintain his passionate depth going all through the remainder of the episode, declaring, “I’ll keep targeted up till the very finish.” DinDin additionally retains power ranges excessive by launching right into a spirited impression of a mob-type character.

Yunho goes up towards “Wonderful Saturday” ace SHINee‘s Key as he disagrees with him on a lyric, and he quickly impresses the solid members along with his sharp listening expertise. When Increase pronounces that they are going to be guessing the lyrics to a music by Yunho’s bandmate Changmin, Yunho confidently responds, “I feel I’ll be capable of catch [the words] shortly.” The preview then exhibits a hilarious montage of Yunho repeatedly referring to his fellow TVXQ member as “my Changmin.”

In the meantime, DinDin and his “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” castmate Moon Se Yoon wind up playfully bickering as DinDin teases the comic mercilessly. “I assumed you had been sleeping simply now,” DinDin jokes, prompting Moon Se Yoon to warn him, “Keep quiet [during filming], then go away.” After DinDin repeatedly teases Moon Se Yoon about his lack of participation, telling him to only go along with what the others recommend, Moon Se Yoon lastly snaps and offers his fellow “2 Days & 1 Night time” member a scolding.

Yunho and DinDin’s episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on January 23 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the preview beneath!

Watch full episodes of “Ask Us Something” with subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and watch DinDin on “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” right here!

Watch Now