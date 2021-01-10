Watch: TVXQ’s Yunho And DinDin Take “Ask Us Something” By Storm In Exciting Preview

“Ask Us Something” has shared a enjoyable sneak peek of its upcoming episode that includes TVXQ’s Yunho and DinDin!

On January 9, the favored JTBC selection present aired a preview of subsequent week’s episode, which is able to function Yunho and DinDin as its company. The clip begins with the 2 stars storming onto the “Ask Us Something” set and introducing themselves, then instantly making themselves proper at dwelling as they playfully showcase their friendships with the solid members.

Kang Ho Dong factors out that DinDin was the producer of Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul and Min Kyung Hoon‘s latest hip hop collaboration “Hanryang,” to which DinDin responds by unleashing a slew of behind-the-scenes tales about working with the 2 singers.

“[Heechul] would preserve texting me nonstop at 3 or 4 within the morning,” he first recollects, “saying, ‘Let’s do that, let’s do this.’” DinDin goes on to make everybody crack up by including, “Then I obtained a name from Kyung Hoon. He informed me, ‘I can’t do that.’”

After DinDin performs his personal stay model of “Hanryang,” Yunho reveals off his world-famous dancing abilities—and even will get the “Ask Us Something” solid to hitch in.

The preview goes on to point out the company and solid members enjoying a sport wherein they try and “catch the liar,” with all the opposite gamers required to inform the reality. For his flip, Min Kyung Hoon declares, “I just like the ‘Ask Us Something’ members,” which leads his fellow solid members to hilariously agree, “He’s mendacity.”

Later, Yunho shows his signature ardour and aggressive streak as he pairs up with Heechul for a sport. DinDin and Min Kyung Hoon amusingly try to bop to Sunmi‘s “Gashina,” whereas Yunho and Heechul hit viewers with a blast from the previous as they carry out a snippet of TVXQ’s iconic choreography for “Rising Solar.”

Yunho and DinDin’s episode of “Ask Us Something” will air on January 16 at 9 p.m. KST. In the meantime, try the total preview under!

