Watch: TVXQ’s Yunho Takes 1st Win For “Thank U” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, HyunA, Golden Little one, And More

January 30, 2021
The January 29 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and TVXQ’s Yunho’s “Thank U” as candidates for first place. Yunho took his first win for “Thank U” with 5,063 factors over 3,544 factors for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, BXK, CRAVITY, E’LAST, HYNN, MCND, T1419, VICTON, Golden Little one, Dreamcatcher, Tune Ga In, ONEUS, Yunho, Cherry Bullet, Pink Fantasy, and HyunA.

Winner Announcement:

Watch the performances under!

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

Pink Fantasy – “Lemon Sweet”

CRAVITY – “My Flip”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

MCND – “Crush”

Cherry Bullet – “Love So Candy”

HYNN – “With and With out You”

AB6IX – “Keep Younger”

ONEUS – “No Diggity”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

Golden Little one – “Cool Cool” and “Burn It”

Dreamcatcher – “Odd Eye”

Tune Ga In – “I Like Trot”

VICTON – “What I Mentioned”

HyunA – “I’m Not Cool”

Yunho – “Eeny Meeny”

