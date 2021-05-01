Watch: TWICE Becomes 4th K-Pop Group To Receive YouTube Diamond Creator Award

TWICE has reached an impressive milestone on YouTube!

On April 30, the group shared a sweet video thanking their fans after receiving a Diamond Creator Award from YouTube (commonly referred to as a Diamond Play Button) for surpassing 10 million subscribers on their official channel.

Notably, TWICE is only the fourth K-pop group ever to receive the award, following BLACKPINK, BTS, and BIGBANG.

As of May 1 KST, TWICE currently has over 10.5 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

Congratulations to TWICE! Check out the cute video of the members unboxing their award with English subtitles below:

Source (1)