Watch: TWICE Lights Up The Room In Preview For “Operating Man” Guest Appearance

All 9 members of TWICE are returning to SBS’s “Operating Man!”

On Might 31, SBS launched a preview for subsequent week’s episode, by which TWICE will function as company. As quickly because the TWICE members enter the room, the “Operating Man” solid’s faces gentle up with pleasure. TWICE proceeds to warmth up the ambiance with their cute dancing, visible gags, and extra.

Through the race, nevertheless, TWICE exhibits their fiercely aggressive streak, surprising even the veteran backstabbers on “Operating Man” (learn: Lee Kwang Soo). The TWICE members are decided to win the title of “staff chief” in any respect prices, leading to betrayal after betrayal.

This episode of “Operating Man” will air on June 7. Try the preview beneath!

