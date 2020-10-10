Watch: TWICE Looks Back On Precious Reminiscences, Describes What The Group Means To Them, And More As They Gear Up For 5th Debut Anniversary

TWICE is celebrating their upcoming fifth debut anniversary by gifting their followers ONCE with new movies!

All through this week, TWICE has launched particular clips for his or her followers as they prepare for his or her anniversary on October 20. The group made their debut on that date in 2015 with the track “Like OOH-AHH,” they usually’ve gone on to turn out to be considered one of Okay-pop’s greatest lady teams.

Within the run-up to their anniversary, TWICE launched a video on October 9 titled “ONCE upon a TWICE, 5 Years” by which the members sat down for private interviews.

In the course of the clip, TWICE regarded again on what their debut day of October 20, 2015 means to them. Lots of the members described it as a brand new starting, and Jihyo mentioned, “After working so onerous, we lastly debuted. I keep in mind that I cried rather a lot.” Jeongyeon talked about the way it had been superb when their music was launched and she or he heard her personal voice enjoying on her cellphone.

Momo laughed and mentioned, “At first, I believed that we hadn’t carried out properly. I believed, ‘Oh no, we didn’t make it.’ However with ‘Like OOH-AHH,’ we acquired quite a lot of consideration a bit later. That was actually stunning for me. I questioned, ‘Are we well-liked now?’”

When requested what “TWICE” means, Jihyo described a youthful innocence and cheerfulness. On the subject of a memorable time on stage, Jeongyeon named after they acquired their first Rookie Award. “We have been such rookies that we couldn’t carry out,” she mentioned. “In order that’s what makes that second so memorable. We have been so nervous.”

Tzuyu selected their first live performance. Mina additionally mentioned, “We frequently heard that it’s tough for a feminine group to carry their very own solo live performance. However I feel we thought, ‘We actually labored onerous!’”

Chaeyoung selected their tour “TWICELIGHTS,” as they went to quite a lot of nations and it was additionally their first U.S. tour. Jihyo mentioned, “After we received first for the primary time!” She described how they’d an occasion afterward, they usually cried a lot there that their faces have been swollen.

Nayeon reminisced a couple of guerrilla live performance they did quickly after their debut. “That was actually memorable,” she mentioned. “I even have quite a lot of reminiscences of issues like college festivals.”

Sana remembered a time after they carried out “Cheer Up” at a college pageant. “It was the primary time after our debut that I heard cheering like that,” she mentioned. “We have been so busy then, but it surely was such a significant second. I maintain that reminiscence very near my coronary heart.”

Subsequent, the members have been requested to call their favourite track. Tzuyu selected “Cheer Up,” and Mina named “Sundown.” Sana shared that “Really feel Particular” is now very treasured to her, because the track comforted TWICE and ONCEs throughout a tough time.

The group additionally talked about how they’ve modified over the 5 years. Jeongyeon laughed and mentioned she’s improved at doing cutesy issues, and Dahyun mentioned she thinks the entire group has matured. Chaeyoung commented that they’ve gotten higher at coping with crises and hardships.

TWICE went on to debate success and stress. Dahyun mentioned that whereas they really feel completely happy and proud after they’re profitable, she additionally feels stress to enhance with their subsequent album.

Nayeon shared, “I at all times assume that receiving quite a lot of love on the prime isn’t one thing that can final eternally.” She mentioned that whereas she feels stress, she tries to maintain herself grounded after which she will get pleasure from what’s taking place now.

Dahyun mentioned, “I can overcome it as a result of I’m not alone,” and Jihyo additionally talked about how since they’ve all been going by way of issues for the primary time collectively, they may help one another.

Mina shared, “After I was taking a while off and preparing for a comeback, I felt quite a lot of concern. However that’s when Jihyo mentioned, ‘Let’s do that collectively. Simply begin slowly by doing what you’ll be able to handle.’ I used to be so grateful when she mentioned that we must always do it collectively.”

The members went on to speak about their shut relationships with one another, how their followers give them energy and vitality, and extra. When requested what TWICE is to them, Jihyo mentioned, “My greatest dream come true.” Jeongyeon responded, “Inseparable,” and Chaeyoung mentioned, “My rock. My protector.”

Dahyun answered, “What made me who I’m at present,” and Nayeon mentioned, “It’s completely me. TWICE is me.” Tzuyu shared that she’s skilled so many issues for the primary time as a member of TWICE and realized rather a lot, so she feels completely happy to be part of the group.

“It provides me confidence and will increase my vanity,” mentioned Sana. Momo mentioned, “TWICE is the 9 of us!” Mina mentioned, “TWICE creates the trail that I stroll on. I like the sensation like we’re holding palms and strolling collectively.”

TWICE additionally talked about their hopes and objectives for the longer term and shared messages to their selves 5 years in the past. They went on to every select a member and conveyed their emotions by way of particular messages for them.

Watch the total video beneath with English subtitles!

This week, TWICE additionally launched a making-of movie for quantity two of “TWICEZINE” and movies with messages from the members to their followers.

Watch them with English subtitles beneath!

As one other anniversary present, TWICE supplied a enjoyable throwback with efficiency clips from their 2017 fan assembly “As soon as Begins.”

They additionally shared a behind-the-scenes video from their portrait picture session.

TWICE may also maintain a particular dwell broadcast titled “WITH” on October 19 at 10:20 p.m. KST to have fun their anniversary with followers.

In the meantime, TWICE is at the moment on the brink of make a comeback on October 26 with their second full album “Eyes Huge Open.”