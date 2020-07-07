Watch: TWICE Members Discover Their MBTI Types

TWICE has lastly revealed all their MBTI character varieties!

MBTI, brief for Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator, is a character check that has lately been gaining reputation amongst Ok-pop idols.

The check distinguishes the primary capabilities that decide one’s character: Introverted (I) vs. Extraverted (E), Observant (S) vs. Intuitive (N), Pondering (T) vs. Feeling (F), and Judging (J) vs. Prospecting (P). Every sort additionally ends with both a “T” or “A,” indicating how assured a person is in his or her choices.

In a number of movies launched on TWICE’s official YouTube channel on a weekly foundation, every member of TWICE sat all the way down to take the character check and uncover their very own private MBTI sort.

Jihyo and Mina had been each revealed to be ISFP-T, also called the Adventurer sort. Equally, Tzuyu was additionally an Adventurer sort, having obtained ISFP-A as her outcome. Sana’s outcome was ENFP-T, often called the Campaigner sort. Each Momo and Chaeyoung got the label of INFP-T, in any other case often called the Mediator sort. Dahyun was assigned ISFJ-T, which is the Defender sort. Nayeon was revealed to be ISTP-A, or the Virtuoso sort. Lastly, Jeongyeon discovered she was ISFJ-T, the identical sort as Dahyun.

Ensure to look at the movies to search out out extra about every member’s character!