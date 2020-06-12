Watch: TWICE Scores 2nd Win For “MORE & MORE” On “M Countdown”; Performances By TXT, WJSN, VICTON, And More

TWICE gained a second trophy for “MORE & MORE”!

On the June 11 episode of “M Countdown,” the songs within the operating for first place have been MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA” and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.” TWICE took the win with a complete rating of 9,356 to MONSTA X’s 3,441!

Watch their efficiency and win beneath!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included DIA, BTOB’s Eunkwang, N.Flying, WJSN, Ha Sung Woon, Ha Hyun Sang, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, MONSTA X, Hyeon Web optimization Park, BVNDIT, VICTON, SECRET NUMBER, OnlyOneOf, woo!ah!, ONEWE, Tae Jin Ah, and TXT.

Try their performances beneath!

Congratulations to TWICE!