Watch: TWICE Takes 3rd Win For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By MONSTA X, TXT, MAMAMOO, And More

The November 6 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured TXT’s “Blue Hour” and TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” as candidates for first place. TWICE took their third win for “I CAN’T STOP ME” with 5,420 factors over 4,957 factors for “Blue Hour.”

This week’s performers embody AB6IX, CIX, MONSTA X, NTX, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, TXT, TWICE, VERIVERY, DKB, MAMAMOO, Park Ji Hoon, BLACKSWAN, WEi, LOONA, and PENTAGON.

Winner Announcement:

Watch the performances beneath:

NTX – “Magic Footwear”

BLACKSWAN – “Tonight”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

WEi – “Twilight”

DKB – “Work Exhausting”

SECRET NUMBER – “Obtained That Growth”

CIX – “Jungle”

AB6IX – “SALUTE”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

TXT – “Blue Hour”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

Park Ji Hoon – “GOTCHA”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

MONSTA X – “BEASTMODE”

MONSTA X – “LOVE KILLA”

MAMAMOO – “Dingga”

MAMAMOO – “AYA”

TWICE – “I CAN’T STOP ME”