Watch: TWICE Takes 3rd Win For “MORE & MORE” And 100th Overall Win On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Super Junior-Ok.R.Y, WJSN, WayV, And More

The June 12 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” up towards IU’s “eight,” produced and that includes BTS’s Suga. TWICE took house the win with 9,408 factors to IU’s 4,563 factors, making this their third win for “MORE & MORE,” in addition to their 100th music present win total since their debut.

Congratulations to TWICE for successful right this moment, in addition to reaching such an incredible milestone!

The winner's announcement and TWICE's performance of "MORE & MORE":

The day additionally featured performances by 2Z, MONSTA X, OnlyOneOf, SECRET NUMBER, TXT, VICTON, WayV, woo!ah!, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, DIA, DKB, BTOB’s Eunkwang, Super Junior-Ok.R.Y, N.Flying, E’LAST, WJSN, ONEWE, Tae Jin Ah, and HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon.

Performances:

2Z – “Physician”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

E’LAST – “Swear”

woo!ah! – “Payday”

OnlyOneOf – “designer”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

DIA – “Hug U”

TXT – “PUMA”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

VICTON – “Mayday”

Kim Woo Seok – “Crimson Moon”

N.Flying – “Oh Actually.”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

Eunkwang – “No One Is aware of”

Super Junior-Ok.R.Y – “When We Had been Us”

Tae Jin Ah – “Homebound Prepare”