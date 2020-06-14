Watch: TWICE Takes 4th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Music Core”; IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju Makes 1st Appearance As New MC, And More

The June 13 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had IU’s “eight,” that includes and produced by BTS’s Suga, up towards Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop,” and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.” Oh My Lady got here in third place with 5,311 factors and IU was in second place with 7,663 factors.

TWICE took house the win with a rating of 10,871 factors, making this their fourth win for “MORE & MORE.”

Congratulations to TWICE! Try their efficiency of “MORE & MORE” beneath:

The day additionally featured performances by Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y., BTOB’s Eunkwang, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, N.Flying, DIA, WJSN, VICTON, WayV, MONSTA X, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Ha Hyunsang and Rohann, BVNDIT, OnlyOneOf, SECRET NUMBER, E’LAST, and Maijin. There was additionally a particular efficiency by the three MCs, with Stray Children’s Hyunjin and SF9’s Chani joined by new MC IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju.

Try the performances beneath!

Chani, Hyunjin, Kim Min Ju – “Aloha”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

E’LAST – “Swear”

Ha Hyunsang (that includes Rohann) – “Nostalgia”

BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”

Maijin – “Sijip Jangga”

OnlyOneOf – “angel”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

VICTON – “Mayday”

Kim Woo Seok – “Pink Moon”

DIA – “Hug U”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Eunkwang – “No One Is aware of”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y. – “When We Had been Us”