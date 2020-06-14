General News

Watch: TWICE Takes 4th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Music Core”; IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju Makes 1st Appearance As New MC, And More

June 14, 2020
2 Min Read

The June 13 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had IU’s “eight,” that includes and produced by BTS’s Suga, up towards Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop,” and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.” Oh My Lady got here in third place with 5,311 factors and IU was in second place with 7,663 factors.

TWICE took house the win with a rating of 10,871 factors, making this their fourth win for “MORE & MORE.”

Congratulations to TWICE! Try their efficiency of “MORE & MORE” beneath:

The day additionally featured performances by Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y., BTOB’s Eunkwang, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, N.Flying, DIA, WJSN, VICTON, WayV, MONSTA X, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Ha Hyunsang and Rohann, BVNDIT, OnlyOneOf, SECRET NUMBER, E’LAST, and Maijin. There was additionally a particular efficiency by the three MCs, with Stray Children’s Hyunjin and SF9’s Chani joined by new MC IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju.

Try the performances beneath!

Chani, Hyunjin, Kim Min Ju – “Aloha”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

E’LAST – “Swear”

Ha Hyunsang (that includes Rohann) – “Nostalgia”

BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”

Maijin – “Sijip Jangga”

OnlyOneOf – “angel”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

VICTON – “Mayday”

Kim Woo Seok – “Pink Moon”

DIA – “Hug U”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Eunkwang – “No One Is aware of”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

Tremendous Junior-Okay.R.Y. – “When We Had been Us”

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

