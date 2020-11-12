Watch: TWICE Takes 5th Win For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “M Countdown”

TWICE grabbed a fifth trophy for his or her monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME”!

The November 12 episode of “M Countdown” was a particular that showcased performances by nominees for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

It was introduced that TWICE grabbed the primary place trophy this week, and the group shared their thanks in a video! That is the second week in a row that they’ve received on “M Countdown.”

Congratulations to TWICE!