General News

Watch: TWICE Takes 5th Win For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “M Countdown”

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE grabbed a fifth trophy for his or her monitor “I CAN’T STOP ME”!

The November 12 episode of “M Countdown” was a particular that showcased performances by nominees for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

It was introduced that TWICE grabbed the primary place trophy this week, and the group shared their thanks in a video! That is the second week in a row that they’ve received on “M Countdown.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.