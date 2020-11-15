General News

Watch: TWICE Takes 6th Win For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Taemin, GFRIEND, TXT, And More

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read

Congratulations to TWICE for profitable first place with “I CAN’T STOP ME” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You,” and third place went to MAMAMOO’s “Dingga.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers had been E’LAST, DKB, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, STAYC, Natty, Weeekly, TREASURE, AB6IX, LOONA, TXT, Ha Sung Woon, WINNER’s Tune Mino, GFRIEND, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, and SHINee’s Taemin.

Try this week’s performances under!

Taemin – “Heaven and “IDEA”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

TXT – “We Misplaced the Summer season”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

MAMAMOO – “AYA”

Tune Mino – “Run Away”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

AB6IX – “Salute”

TREASURE – “MMM”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

STAYC – “So Dangerous”

NATTY – “Teddy Bear”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

DKB – “Work Laborious”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.