Watch: TWICE Takes 6th Win For “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Taemin, GFRIEND, TXT, And More

Congratulations to TWICE for profitable first place with “I CAN’T STOP ME” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You,” and third place went to MAMAMOO’s “Dingga.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers had been E’LAST, DKB, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, STAYC, Natty, Weeekly, TREASURE, AB6IX, LOONA, TXT, Ha Sung Woon, WINNER’s Tune Mino, GFRIEND, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, and SHINee’s Taemin.

Try this week’s performances under!

Taemin – “Heaven and “IDEA”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

TXT – “We Misplaced the Summer season”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

MAMAMOO – “AYA”

Tune Mino – “Run Away”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

AB6IX – “Salute”

TREASURE – “MMM”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

STAYC – “So Dangerous”

NATTY – “Teddy Bear”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

DKB – “Work Laborious”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”