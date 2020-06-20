Watch: TWICE Takes 7th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Stray Youngsters, Weki Meki, IZ*ONE, And More

The June 19 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” up towards IU’s “eight,” produced and that includes BTS’s Suga. TWICE took dwelling the win with 4,791 factors to IU’s 4,280 factors, making this their seventh win for “MORE & MORE.”
Congratulations to TWICE for successful right this moment! Try the winner’s announcement beneath.
The day featured performances by AWEEK, BVNDIT, CRAVITY, D1CE, IZ*ONE, SECRET NUMBER, Stray Youngsters, WayV, NATURE, DIA, Baek A Yeon, VOISPER, N.Flying, E’LAST, WJSN, ONEWE, Weki Meki, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, and Ha Hyun Sang.
Try the performances beneath!
E’LAST – “Swear”
SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”
AWEEK – “1.4.3”
ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”
CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”
BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”
D1CE – “Draw You”
WayV – “Flip Again Time”
Ha Hyun Sang – “Nostalgia”
NATURE – “Women”
VOISPER – “The Day”
Baek A Yeon – “Wanting For Love”
Weki Meki – “OOPSY”
WJSN – “BUTTERFLY”
DIA – “Hug U”
IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”
Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”
Stray Youngsters – “God’s Menu”
