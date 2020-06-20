Watch: TWICE Takes 7th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Stray Youngsters, Weki Meki, IZ*ONE, And More

General News

TWICE Takes 7th Win For "MORE & MORE" On "Music Financial institution"; Performances By Stray Youngsters, Weki Meki, IZ*ONE, And More

June 20, 2020
The June 19 episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” had TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” up towards IU’s “eight,” produced and that includes BTS’s Suga. TWICE took dwelling the win with 4,791 factors to IU’s 4,280 factors, making this their seventh win for “MORE & MORE.”

Congratulations to TWICE for successful right this moment! Try the winner’s announcement beneath.

The day featured performances by AWEEK, BVNDIT, CRAVITY, D1CE, IZ*ONE, SECRET NUMBER, Stray Youngsters, WayV, NATURE, DIA, Baek A Yeon, VOISPER, N.Flying, E’LAST, WJSN, ONEWE, Weki Meki, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, and Ha Hyun Sang.

Try the performances beneath!

E’LAST – “Swear”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

AWEEK – “1.4.3”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”

D1CE – “Draw You”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Nostalgia”

NATURE – “Women”

VOISPER – “The Day”

Baek A Yeon – “Wanting For Love”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

WJSN – “BUTTERFLY”

DIA – “Hug U”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

Stray Youngsters – “God’s Menu”

