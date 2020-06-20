Watch: TWICE Takes 8th Win For “MORE & MORE” On “Music Core”; Performances By IZ*ONE, Stray Youngsters, Weki Meki, And More

The June 20 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” had IU’s “eight,” that includes and produced by BTS’s Suga, up in opposition to Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop,” and TWICE’s “MORE & MORE.” Oh My Woman got here in third place with 5,585 factors and IU got here in second place with 8,119 factors.

TWICE took dwelling the win with a rating of 9,448 factors, making this their eighth win for “MORE & MORE.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

The day additionally featured performances by Stray Youngsters, IZ*ONE, Weki Meki, Baek A Yeon, Tae Jin Ah, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon, N.Flying, DIA, WJSN, WayV, NATURE, CRAVITY, AWEEK, ONEWE, BVNDIT, and SECRET NUMBER.

Try the performances beneath!

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

BVNDIT – “Come and Get It”

AWEEK – “1.4.3”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

CRAVITY – “Cloud 9”

NATURE – “Women”

Baek A Yeon – “Wanting For Love”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

Weki Meki – “OOPSY”

IZ*ONE – “Fairly” + “Secret Story of the Swan”

DIA – “Hug U”

WJSN – “Butterfly”

Stray Youngsters – “TOP” + “God’s Menu”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

Ha Sung Woon – “Get Prepared”

Tae Jin Ah – “Homebound Prepare”