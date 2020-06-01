Watch: TWICE Wants “MORE & MORE” In Hypnotic Comeback MV

TWICE has returned with their ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” and a music video for the title monitor of the identical identify!

“MORE & MORE” is a tropical home monitor concerning the feelings two individuals really feel on the top of pleasure and sweetness in a relationship, wanting one another increasingly. The monitor was composed by Uzoechi Emenike, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Zara Larsson, and the lyrics have been written by Park Jin Younger and BIBI.

Watch the charming music video beneath!