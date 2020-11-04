Watch: TWICE Wins With “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Present Champion”; Performances By TXT, PENTAGON, LOONA, And More

TWICE grabbed a trophy for “I CAN’T STOP ME”!

On the November 4 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs within the working for first place had been TXT’s “Blue Hour,” TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN,” Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.” TWICE took the win!

Watch their efficiency and win under!



Different performances on this week’s episode had been by TXT, PENTAGON, LOONA, CIX, VERIVERY, JBJ95, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, AleXa, Kassy, Tune Ha Ye, DKB, and NTX.

Take a look at them under!

JBJ95 – “JASMIN”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

CIX – “Jungle”

CIX – “Transfer My Physique”

Tune Ha Ye – “Blissful”

AleXa – “Revolution”

DKB – “Work Arduous”

NTX – “Magic Footwear”

Kassy – “Are You Nice”

LOONA – “Voice”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

TXT – “Blue Hour”

Congratulations to TWICE!