General News

Watch: TWICE Wins With “I CAN’T STOP ME” On “Present Champion”; Performances By TXT, PENTAGON, LOONA, And More

November 4, 2020
1 Min Read

TWICE grabbed a trophy for “I CAN’T STOP ME”!

On the November 4 episode of “Present Champion,” the songs within the working for first place had been TXT’s “Blue Hour,” TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” SEVENTEEN’s “HOME;RUN,” Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.” TWICE took the win!

Watch their efficiency and win under!


Different performances on this week’s episode had been by TXT, PENTAGON, LOONA, CIX, VERIVERY, JBJ95, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, AleXa, Kassy, Tune Ha Ye, DKB, and NTX.

Take a look at them under!

JBJ95 – “JASMIN”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

CIX – “Jungle”

CIX – “Transfer My Physique”

Tune Ha Ye – “Blissful”

AleXa – “Revolution”

DKB – “Work Arduous”

NTX – “Magic Footwear”

Kassy – “Are You Nice”

LOONA – “Voice”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

TXT – “Blue Hour”

Congratulations to TWICE!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.