Watch: TWICE’s Dahyun And Chaeyoung Parody Rain And Park Jin Young In Fun New Teaser

Prepare for an epic parody of Rain and Park Jin Young, courtesy of TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung!

On February 7, the 2 TWICE members dropped a hilarious teaser for his or her upcoming Melody Challenge. The enjoyable clip options Dahyun and Chaeyoung channeling their internal Rain and Park Jin Young as they parody the intro to the music video for the 2 males’s latest collab observe “Swap to Me.”

Nevertheless, as a substitute of exchanging heated glares and thinly veiled barbs over drinks, the TWICE members have interaction in a tense face-off over glasses of milk as a substitute.

Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s model of “Swap to Me” will probably be launched on February 10 at 6 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at their teaser with English subtitles under!

