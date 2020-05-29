General News

Watch: TWICE’s Dahyun Celebrates Birthday By Putting A New Spin On “Really feel Particular” As She Sings And Plays The Piano

TWICE’s Dahyun celebrated her birthday by giving followers a present!

On Dahyun’s birthday on Could 28, she shared a video of herself enjoying the piano and singing TWICE’s newest title observe “Really feel Particular.” She reveals off her vocal and piano expertise on this soothing and lovely model of the track.

In the meantime, TWICE is at the moment on the point of make a comeback with their ninth mini album “MORE & MORE” on June 1.

Pleased birthday, Dahyun!

