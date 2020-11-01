Watch: TWICE’s Jeongyeon Celebrates Birthday With Sister Gong Seung Yeon In Adorable Video

Actress Gong Seung Yeon has shared an cute glimpse of TWICE’s Jeongyeon celebrating her birthday!

On November 1, Jeongyeon rang in her twenty fifth birthday (by Korean reckoning), and her older sister Gong Seung Yeon was proper by her aspect for the event.

Shortly after midnight KST, Gong Seung Yeon took to Instagram to publish a cute video clip of Jeongyeon sporting a festive birthday hat and blowing out the candles on her cake. She wrote within the caption, “Comfortable Birthday to our youngest sister! Let’s be comfortable.”

Jeongyeon’s bandmate Jihyo additionally took to TWICE’s official Instagram account to want Jeongyeon a cheerful birthday at midnight. Jihyo wrote, “Wishing our Jeongyeon a really, very comfortable birthday. I actually hope that you just’re the happiest at present. I like you, my buddy, and I’m at all times grateful to you.”

Jeongyeon is at the moment on hiatus from TWICE’s actions as a consequence of well being issues.

We hope Jeongyeon has a really comfortable birthday!