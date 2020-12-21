General News

Watch: TWICE’s Jihyo Shares Adorable Video Of Herself Excitedly Reuniting With Sana After Her 14-Day Quarantine

December 21, 2020
After a voluntary two-week quarantine, TWICE’s Sana is lastly again together with her bandmates!

Earlier this month, Sana introduced that she can be going into self-quarantine after Chungha, with whom she had lately come into contact, examined optimistic for COVID-19. Though Sana examined destructive for the virus, she selected to stay in self-isolation for 14 days as as a precautionary measure.

On December 20, Jihyo took to TWICE’s official Instagram account to share a super-cute video of her long-awaited reunion with Sana. The clip captures Jihyo’s perspective as she excitedly races down a hallway and screams, “It’s Sana!” earlier than hugging her equally-happy bandmate. On the finish of the video, Jihyo is just too busy embracing Sana to movie her, however a voice will be heard saying off-camera, “I missed you.”

The TWICE members additionally shared an cute video of Sana fortunately dragging a laughing Jihyo across the ground as she jokes, “I’m an ant pulling you.”

Earlier that day, Sana posted an replace reassuring followers that she was doing wonderful after her self-quarantine. Along with sharing a selfie, Sana wrote, “You apprehensive loads, proper? I used to be completely wholesome, and I’m utterly wonderful now as effectively! I simply missed you all a lot.”

Welcome again, Sana!

Watch TWICE carry out on the “2020 KBS Track Pageant” right here:

