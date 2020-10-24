Watch: TWICE’s Nayeon, Dahyun, And Jihyo Star In “Wonderful Saturday” Preview

TWICE’s Nayeon, Dahyun, and Jihyo are the following friends on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

In the preview, the forged welcomes the TWICE members with open arms, just for Increase to remind them that they had been pressured to surrender on a mission that concerned TWICE lyrics in a previous Christmas episode. Nayeon mentioned, “We noticed that and had been fairly proud,” however the members laughingly retract their “confession” after the forged’s mock outrage.

The three members then vow to make up for that previous reminiscence by excelling at this week’s mission. Jihyo and Nayeon attempt their hardest to take heed to the fitting phrases and pronunciation, whereas Dahyun tries her hand at a clue mission. Nevertheless, she places up her hand on the finish and says, “I forgot every part I simply noticed.”

As issues take a flip for the more serious, Lady’s Day’s Hyeri feedback, “This is perhaps our second time giving up.” The forged then cracks up at Dahyun’s attraction for a touch, whereas Nayeon and Jihyo look away in embarrassment.

This episode will air on October 31 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview under!