Watch: TWICE’s Nayeon Surprises Fans With Festive Cover Of Ariana Grande’s “Love Is The whole lot” For Christmas

December 25, 2020
TWICE’s Nayeon has gifted her followers with a stupendous new cowl!

On December 25 at midnight KST, Nayeon rang in Christmas Day by sharing an lovely video of herself protecting Ariana Grande’s vacation track “Love Is The whole lot.”

Final yr, Nayeon equally stunned her followers with a canopy of one other Christmas hit by Ariana Grande (“Santa Inform Me“).

Try Nayeon’s rendition of “Love Is The whole lot” under!

