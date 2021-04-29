Watch: TXT Announces Comeback Date + Drops Intriguing 1st Teaser For “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE”

Mark your calendars: TXT has finally revealed the date for their highly-anticipated comeback!

On April 30 at midnight KST, TXT officially announced that they would be making their return with “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” next month on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

TXT also released their very first teaser for the upcoming comeback, which will mark the start of a brand-new series for the group.

Are you excited for TXT’s return? What kind of concept would you like to see from the group for this comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments, and stay tuned for updates!