Watch: TXT Brings A Darker Concept With Eerie “Can’t You See Me?” Comeback MV

TXT has launched their second mini album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” and a music video for his or her title monitor “Can’t You See Me?”

TXT’s “The Dream Chapter” collection started with their debut album “The Dream Chapter: STAR,” which was concerning the pleasure of assembly new pals. The sequel “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC” portrayed the rebellious adventures of these pals, and now, “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” tells the story of the boys who’re confronted with the laborious wall of actuality.

“Can’t You See Me?” expresses the nervousness and loneliness felt by the boys who really feel just like the world has gone up in flames. The music begins with a gentle piano melody that’s juxtaposed with tough sound positioned all through the music. To suit the theme of the monitor, the choreography portrays the agony, unhappiness, and ache skilled by the protagonists of the music.

Watch the music video for “Can’t You See Me?” beneath: